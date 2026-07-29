The world's sixth-largest veterinary lab, France-based and in the hands of its founder's family since 1968, Virbac sells antiparasitics, vaccines and nutrition products for companion animals and livestock in more than 100 countries. Its first half of 2026 delivered +7.4% organic growth, enough to aim for the top of its annual guidance range. The real story, though, plays out in the background: while the sector's global leader shaves its forecasts and pins the blame on the macro backdrop, the sixth-ranked player raises its own without invoking a single mitigating circumstance.

The €768m in first-half revenue represents +7.4% organic growth, trimmed to +4.0% on a reported basis by adverse currency effects. The second quarter, at €384m, holds exactly the same pace, and the breakdown tells where the growth comes from: +5.4% volume and mix, +2.0% price. In a veterinary health market advancing around 5% a year, Virbac beats its sector, and does so by selling more rather than by charging more.

The engine has a house name, the Supercharge platforms: mobility, dental, ear care, companion-animal specialties growing around +12% organically, faster than the market and at high margins. They pull the companion segment, 60% of revenue, up +10%, complemented by therapeutic petfood and the ramp-up of Thyronorm in endocrinology, whose integration adds 1.4 points of growth over the half. Livestock, 40% of activity and more cyclical, advances +6.7%, driven by vaccines and bovine nutrition in Europe, Latin America and the IMEA region.

Europe offers a lesson in internal mechanics along the way: first-quarter revenue stuck at €158m, at the same level as a year earlier, supply constraints having held back France and Belgium, then a second quarter at +11.6% organic, Germany, the United Kingdom and France leading, the early-year problem resolved in a single quarter. Turkey, however, calls for a caveat: one-third of European growth for the half is manufactured there and, measured at constant currency, that performance still incorporates price increases that local inflation makes almost automatic. At the edge of the map, the Pacific absorbs aggressive competition in Australia, offset by an exceptional season for bovine antimicrobials in New Zealand.

Elsewhere, they blame the weather

On May 7, Zoetis, the sector's global leader with close to $10bn in annual revenue, published a first quarter with zero organic growth, weighed down by an American market down 8%, where its stars Simparica Trio and Librela face fresh competition and pet owners now watchful about prices. Management cut its 2026 organic growth forecast to a 2% to 5% range in the same breath, citing persistent macro headwinds, intensified competition and distributor destocking, before launching a cost-saving program to protect the income statement. The verdict was immediate: more than 20% down in pre-market trading, around $91.

Placed side by side, the arithmetic has something incongruous about it: the floor of Virbac's target, +5.5%, now exceeds the leader's revised ceiling, +5%, a configuration rare in an industry meant to reward scale.

The comparison has its limits, and they are worth naming. Zoetis's malaise is first and foremost American: its international business grows 10% organically, above even Virbac's pace, and it is the domestic market, roughly half of sales, that is stalling. Virbac, present in North America in niches where no blockbuster sits, is mechanically shielded from that front; part of the gap therefore reflects geography and the size of the base rather than virtue. What remains is something the arithmetic does not explain: the direction of the revisions is a management choice, one way in Parsippany, the other in Carros.

The American optical illusion

Virbac's North American business delivers the most disconcerting line in this picture: +20.7% in the first quarter, -0.8% in the second, for a cumulative +10.1%. A quick read would see the beginnings of contagion. The sequence has another explanation: the first quarter had been inflated by distributor stocking, the second absorbed a temporary regulatory hold on one of the group's contract-manufacturing arrangements, lifted in July, and a supply disruption at a livestock subcontractor. Adjusted for those frictions, underlying growth in the zone runs around 10%, on the very ground where the sector leader is retreating. The explanation holds up, but only once: repeated next quarter, temporary frictions would go by another name. The zone accounts for only 13% of revenue, but it is the group's most dynamic, the one where Supercharge and Thyronorm still have the most to prove.

The house style

The most telling thing may be that Virbac had its own stock of mitigating circumstances and drew on none. Currency shaves 3.4 points off reported growth over the half; the war in the Middle East is dispatched in a single paragraph of the press release, less than 0.5% of revenue in the countries directly at risk, next chapter. Where others would have built a defensive narrative, the group merely tightens its target: growth now expected around +7.5%, at the top of the initial range.

The temperament owes something to the structure. Founded in 1968 in Carros, in the hinterland of Nice, by the veterinarian Pierre-Richard Dick, and never having left the family fold, the company talks like an accountant: cautious promises, quarterly confirmations and, at long intervals, as this time, permission to aim higher. When the reference shareholders bear the founder's name, the horizon is measured in decades rather than quarters, and the press release has no one to reassure in a hurry.

The roadmap runs to 2030, with an adjusted operating margin lifted to 20% against roughly 17% expected this year, and the group gives itself the means to execute: €125m in capital expenditure planned for the year, for cash generation expected at around €80m. The second half will be no formality, the comparison base hardens and the American contract-manufacturing restart will need to hold; that is precisely what would give the third quarter the chance to turn the top of the range into a formal upgrade, in the logic of a management that prefers to observe before promising. In animal health, 2026 vintage, keeping to the roadmap has become a competitive advantage.