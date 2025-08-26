Viridien announces that its Sensing & Monitoring division, marketed under the Sercel brand, has sold and delivered a complete land nodal acquisition system to the Chinese group Sinopec, one of the world's largest energy companies.



The system, which includes 65,000 WiNG nodes, is currently being deployed as part of a 3D seismic survey covering approximately 3,000 square kilometers in the Tabasco and Veracruz regions of Mexico.



The project, which covers a wide variety of challenging terrain, including plains, flooded areas, swamps, and hills, has already entered the production phase, with operations running smoothly in the field.



The exceptional performance, efficiency, and reliability of the WiNG system play a key role in obtaining high-quality data for optimal subsurface imaging, even under challenging acquisition conditions, Viridien said.