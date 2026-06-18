Dimensional Fund Advisors, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, reported to the AMF that it crossed above the 5% thresholds for Viridien’s share capital and voting rights on June 15, 2026, following a market purchase of shares.
The U.S. asset manager said it holds, on behalf of those clients and funds, 361,693 Viridien shares carrying the same number of voting rights, representing 5.03% of the share capital and 5.01% of the voting rights of the group, which provides geophysical services and products for the oil and gas sector.
Viridien is one of the leading international providers of geophysics services and products intended for oil and gas companies. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- geophysics services (72.5%): recording, processing, and interpretation of land and marine seismic data;
- manufacturing of seismic equipment (27.5%): recording and transmission equipment, vibrators for capturing seismic data, data processing and interpretation software, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.3%), Norway (16.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.8%), the United States (26.9%), North America (0.3%), China (7.5%), Asia/Pacific (9.2%), Brazil (7%), Mexico (3.4%) and Latin America (2.9%).
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