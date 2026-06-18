Viridien: Dimensional Fund Advisors tops 5%

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/18/2026 at 11:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Dimensional Fund Advisors, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, reported to the AMF that it crossed above the 5% thresholds for Viridien’s share capital and voting rights on June 15, 2026, following a market purchase of shares.



The U.S. asset manager said it holds, on behalf of those clients and funds, 361,693 Viridien shares carrying the same number of voting rights, representing 5.03% of the share capital and 5.01% of the voting rights of the group, which provides geophysical services and products for the oil and gas sector.