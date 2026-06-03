Viridien: Henning Berg appointed Chief Executive Officer

Viridien's Board of Directors has appointed Henning Berg as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Outgoing CEO Sophie Zurquiyah will remain Chair of the Board to ensure strategic continuity and guide Viridien's long-term vision.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/03/2026 at 11:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Henning Berg joined Viridien as Chief Operating Officer in March 2026, prior to his appointment as CEO.



He brings over 27 years of international leadership experience in the energy sector, having notably served as President and Vice President across four major global business lines at SLB. His strong technical background, combined with deep operational and commercial expertise, has enabled him to lead organizations through complex, global, and cyclical environments.



He began his career as an engineer before moving into operational management and subsequently holding international executive roles in Europe, Africa, Russia, and the United States. In these positions, he managed multi-billion-dollar technology portfolios, oversaw service and project operations, led significant M&A integrations, and drove growth across multiple regions and product lines.



He holds an MSc (Master of Science) in Thermal Energy and Fluid Mechanics, as well as an MSc in Oil and Gas Industry Management.