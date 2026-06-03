Viridien: Henning Berg appointed Chief Executive Officer
Viridien's Board of Directors has appointed Henning Berg as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Outgoing CEO Sophie Zurquiyah will remain Chair of the Board to ensure strategic continuity and guide Viridien's long-term vision.
Henning Berg joined Viridien as Chief Operating Officer in March 2026, prior to his appointment as CEO.
He brings over 27 years of international leadership experience in the energy sector, having notably served as President and Vice President across four major global business lines at SLB. His strong technical background, combined with deep operational and commercial expertise, has enabled him to lead organizations through complex, global, and cyclical environments.
He began his career as an engineer before moving into operational management and subsequently holding international executive roles in Europe, Africa, Russia, and the United States. In these positions, he managed multi-billion-dollar technology portfolios, oversaw service and project operations, led significant M&A integrations, and drove growth across multiple regions and product lines.
He holds an MSc (Master of Science) in Thermal Energy and Fluid Mechanics, as well as an MSc in Oil and Gas Industry Management.
Viridien is one of the leading international providers of geophysics services and products intended for oil and gas companies. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- geophysics services (72.5%): recording, processing, and interpretation of land and marine seismic data;
- manufacturing of seismic equipment (27.5%): recording and transmission equipment, vibrators for capturing seismic data, data processing and interpretation software, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.3%), Norway (16.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.8%), the United States (26.9%), North America (0.3%), China (7.5%), Asia/Pacific (9.2%), Brazil (7%), Mexico (3.4%) and Latin America (2.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.