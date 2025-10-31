Viridien has posted adjusted EBITDA from operations of $167m for Q3 2025, up 70% year-on-year, representing a margin of 53% (compared with 40% a year earlier), driven by the strong contribution from Earth Data and the solid profitability of Geoscience.



Revenue from operations was $313m, up 27% year-on-year, with all businesses contributing positively, led by the Data, Digital and Energy Transition division (+31%).



"Our focus primarily on major offshore projects and our close collaboration with leading energy companies continue to support our performance," CEO Sophie Zurquiyah said.



"With net cash flow of $62m at end-September (including $53m in Q3), we are confidently approaching our annual target of $100m and have committed to approximately $50m in bond repurchases," she added.