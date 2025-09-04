Viridien (formerly CGG) announces the start, in collaboration with its partner TGS, of Phase I of the Megabar Extension study in the Barreirinhas Basin, off the northern coast of Brazil, in a promising area for which no 3D data currently exists.



The Barreirinhas Basin contains proven petroleum systems, and giant discoveries in the adjacent Guyana and Suriname Basins demonstrate analogous deepwater exploration themes, the geoscience group notes.



This project is being pre-financed by the industry. The acquisition of this 5,300 km² multi-client 3D seismic survey will be carried out by TGS and imaged by Viridien, building on Viridien's existing Megabar survey coverage.



Acquisition is expected to commence in early September and be completed by the end of November. Initial imaging results are expected in Q3 2026, with final products expected to be available in Q1 2027.