Viridien announces the start of processing and imaging for the Utsira North multi-client OBN seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea, which was acquired this summer. The final imaging products are expected in Q3 2026.



Covering 513 km² east of the Alvheim field in the southern Viking Graben, the Utsira North OBN (Ocean Bottom Node) survey enriches Viridien's multi-client OBN data library and further consolidates its strategic position in the North Sea.



It will provide essential information on one of Norway's most strategic offshore oil areas, opening up new opportunities for nearby exploration and optimizing the extraction of existing reserves in mature basins.