Viridien Reviews Fiscal Year 2025 Performance

Viridien has provided an update on its financial performance for fiscal year 2025. The group reported robust business activity and is forecasting revenue from its operations to exceed $1.15 billion, including more than $440 million for its Geoscience division (+10% year-on-year) and over $400 million for Earth Data.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/12/2026 at 02:00 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the fiscal year, the former CGG is expected to generate strong cash flow exceeding $130 million, resulting in net cash flow of more than $100 million after repaying $28 million on its financing line secured by its HPC assets.



Net debt is projected to be around $750 million following the close of the fiscal year.



According to Sophie Zurquiyah, President and CEO of Viridien: "The year 2025 marked another significant milestone in executing our 'asset-light' strategy and our financial roadmap. We delivered solid operational performance across all our core businesses, driven by continued growth in Data, Digital & Energy Transition activities, while completing the restructuring of Sensing & Monitoring. We were also particularly active in managing our cash and balance sheet, generating over $130 million in liquidity, which was allocated to debt repayment. As we enter early 2026 with a strengthened financial position, our priority remains unchanged: to continue delivering top-tier products and services with high operational excellence, supporting sustainable cash generation and the ongoing reduction of our debt."