For the fiscal year, the former CGG is expected to generate strong cash flow exceeding $130 million, resulting in net cash flow of more than $100 million after repaying $28 million on its financing line secured by its HPC assets.

Net debt is projected to be around $750 million following the close of the fiscal year.

According to Sophie Zurquiyah, President and CEO of Viridien: "The year 2025 marked another significant milestone in executing our 'asset-light' strategy and our financial roadmap. We delivered solid operational performance across all our core businesses, driven by continued growth in Data, Digital & Energy Transition activities, while completing the restructuring of Sensing & Monitoring. We were also particularly active in managing our cash and balance sheet, generating over $130 million in liquidity, which was allocated to debt repayment. As we enter early 2026 with a strengthened financial position, our priority remains unchanged: to continue delivering top-tier products and services with high operational excellence, supporting sustainable cash generation and the ongoing reduction of our debt."