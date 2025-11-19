Viridien has announced its decision to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Sophie Zurquiyah will remain as non-executive Chair while stepping down from her CEO position at the end of her board term, following the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The board of directors of the geosciences group has also unanimously approved the appointment of Henning Berg as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 3, 2026. Berg brings nearly 27 years of experience in oilfield services to the role.

Henning Berg will join Viridien on March 3, 2026, as Chief Operating Officer, ensuring a structured and gradual transition to the CEO position. His appointment as a board member will also be submitted to the 2026 Annual General Meeting.