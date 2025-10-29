The US group Visa reported better-than-expected results for Q4, supported by a sharp increase in payment volumes. Net revenue rose 12% to $10.7bn, while adjusted EPS rose 10% y-o-y to $2.98. However, GAAP net income fell 4% to $5.1bn, weighed on by a provision related to litigation. At the same time, the group raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.670 per share. The stock rose about 1% in after-hours trading.

Visa's growth is based on solid expansion in the payment business, particularly internationally. Cross-border volume outside Europe grew by 11%, while the total number of transactions processed increased by 10%. These performances reflect the strength of global trade and the resilience of consumption. The company continues to invest in emerging technologies, combining artificial intelligence and real-time payments to strengthen its position in the digital transactions market.