Since December 17, the chart structure has been negative, marked by a sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The rebound from the January trough failed to reclaim prior highs, keeping short-term bias cautious. As long as the stock holds above support at $321.20, a move toward $338.92 and then $357.56 remains plausible; below $321.20, the downside structure would regain control and invalidate this scenario.
Visa holds above $321.20 support
The stock trades close to its short-term moving averages after a weak start to the year. While the broader structure remains tilted to the downside, holding above immediate support keeps a conditional rebound scenario in play.
Published on 02/12/2026 at 08:52 am EST