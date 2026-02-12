The stock trades close to its short-term moving averages after a weak start to the year. While the broader structure remains tilted to the downside, holding above immediate support keeps a conditional rebound scenario in play.

The payment services group is down 5.9% over one month and off 6.1% year to date, matching its 6.1% decline over one year. The current phase reflects a consolidation period rather than a confirmed technical breakdown.

Prices stand above the 20-day moving average but below the 50-day moving average. This configuration signals a market in transition, caught between stabilization attempts and persistent selling pressure. Momentum remains balanced, with no clear directional thrust at this stage.

Since December 17, the chart structure has been negative, marked by a sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The rebound from the January trough failed to reclaim prior highs, keeping short-term bias cautious. As long as the stock holds above support at $321.20, a move toward $338.92 and then $357.56 remains plausible; below $321.20, the downside structure would regain control and invalidate this scenario.