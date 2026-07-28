Visa plans to cut about 7% of its workforce

Visa is considering cutting about 7% of its workforce, or nearly 2,600 jobs, as part of a plan aimed at improving operational efficiency, according to Bloomberg News, citing an internal memo. The layoffs would mainly affect technology teams and product development staff. The group did not comment on the report and is due to release its quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

According to Bloomberg, artificial intelligence has helped automate certain repetitive tasks and speed up the development of new products, but it would not be the only factor behind this restructuring. The move comes as payments industry players look to optimize costs while continuing to invest in new technologies.



Visa is joining other large companies in the sector that have recently announced headcount reductions. Earlier this year, Mastercard said it wanted to cut 4% of its jobs worldwide to reallocate resources, while Block announced the elimination of about 4,000 positions. In the stock market, Visa shares were up 1.3% in trading ahead of the Wall Street open.