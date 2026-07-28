According to Bloomberg, artificial intelligence has helped automate certain repetitive tasks and speed up the development of new products, but it would not be the only factor behind this restructuring. The move comes as payments industry players look to optimize costs while continuing to invest in new technologies.

Visa is joining other large companies in the sector that have recently announced headcount reductions. Earlier this year, Mastercard said it wanted to cut 4% of its jobs worldwide to reallocate resources, while Block announced the elimination of about 4,000 positions. In the stock market, Visa shares were up 1.3% in trading ahead of the Wall Street open.