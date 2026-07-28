Visa is planning to make about 7% of its workforce redundant, i.e. nearly 2,600 jobs, as part of a program aimed at improving operating efficiency, according to Bloomberg News, citing an internal memo. The layoffs would primarily affect technology teams and product development staff. The company did not comment on the report and is set to release its quarterly results after Wall Street closes today.
According to Bloomberg, artificial intelligence has helped automate certain repetitive tasks and speed up the development of new products, although this would not be the only factor behind the restructuring. The move comes as payment industry players seek to optimize costs, while continuing to invest in new technologies.
Visa is joining other major companies in the sector that have recently announced job cuts. Earlier this year, Mastercard said it plans to lay off 4% of its jobs worldwide to reallocate resources, while Block has announced that it would cut about 4,000 positions. In the stock market, Visa shares were up about 1% on Wall Street.
Visa, Inc. specializes in issuing and marketing payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas:
- sales of means of payment: credit cards, debit cards, on-line payment cards, prepaid cards, etc. (Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands);
- services: consulting and assistance services, information services, partner network management services, etc.
Net sales (including intra-group) break down by type of revenue between data processing revenue (35.9%), service revenue (31.5%), international transaction revenue (25.4%) and other (7.2%).
58.9% of net sales are generated abroad.
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