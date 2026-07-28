According to Bloomberg, artificial intelligence has helped automate certain repetitive tasks and speed up the development of new products, although this would not be the only factor behind the restructuring. The move comes as payment industry players seek to optimize costs, while continuing to invest in new technologies.

Visa is joining other major companies in the sector that have recently announced job cuts. Earlier this year, Mastercard said it plans to lay off 4% of its jobs worldwide to reallocate resources, while Block has announced that it would cut about 4,000 positions. In the stock market, Visa shares were up about 1% on Wall Street.