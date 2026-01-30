Visa reported net income of $5.9 billion for Q1 2026, or $3.03 per share, up from $5.1bn a year earlier ($2.58 per share). Performance was underpinned by an 8% increase in total payments volume at constant exchange rates, supported by robust spending over the holiday period, particularly amongst higher-income households.
The group, seen as a barometer of global economic health, benefited from a record number of shoppers and strong growth in online sales. However, middle-income households continue to face pressure from rising prices, notably due to new tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. Despite this backdrop, the spending momentum supported Visa's business, with solid volumes across its network.
Its main competitor Mastercard also posted positive results for the period, driven by strong spending on travel, leisure and everyday purchases. Together, the two payment giants underscore the resilience of consumer demand, despite inflationary pressures and widening disparities between income groups.
Note that Visa shares fell 2% in after-hours trading.
Visa, Inc. specializes in issuing and marketing payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas:
- sales of means of payment: credit cards, debit cards, on-line payment cards, prepaid cards, etc. (Visa, Visa Electron, V PAY, Interlink and PLUS brands);
- services: consulting and assistance services, information services, partner network management services, etc.
Net sales (including intra-group) break down by type of revenue between data processing revenue (35.9%), service revenue (31.5%), international transaction revenue (25.4%) and other (7.2%).
58.9% of net sales are generated abroad.
