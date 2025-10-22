Vivendi's revenues amounted to €213m in the first nine months of 2025, compared to €203m in the same period in 2024 (+5.2% at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope).



In Q3 2025, revenues amounted to €68m, compared to €69m in the same period in 2024.



Management said that Vivendi confirms the strong performance of its business, recording organic revenue growth of 5.2% over the first nine months of 2025. Gameloft continues its strategic repositioning on PC/console, which now accounts for nearly 45% of its total revenue.