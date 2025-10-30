On Thursday Vodafone announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Skaylink, a German company specializing in cloud services, digital transformation, and cybersecurity, for approximately €175m.



In a press release, the British mobile phone operator explained that the transaction is part of its strategy to accelerate growth in areas such as information system security, managed services, and cloud computing.



Skaylink, which is based in Munich and has offices throughout Germany and the rest of Europe, with a workforce of over 500 experts working on cloud migration projects using Microsoft and Amazon Web Services systems, as well as on the deployment of AI services for businesses.



Vodafone believes that these capabilities and its presence in certain markets will enable it to strengthen its digital services offering for businesses and public administrations.



The acquisition is expected to be finalized by the end of March 2026.



Vodafone plans to publish its Q1 2025/2026 results on November 11.