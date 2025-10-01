Vodafone and Telenor announce a new strategic partnership between their respective global procurement organizations, Telenor Procurement Company and Vodafone Procurement Company.



This strategic partnership aims to leverage the size and global capabilities of both groups in key procurement areas.



Telenor and Vodafone serve more than 550 million customers in 23 countries. This partnership aims to create value for these customers and achieve cost savings. In addition, it will strengthen the resilience of the supply chain.



Vodafone said that by combining our scale, complementary footprints, and capabilities, we will generate sustainable efficiencies and greater innovation for our customers. At the same time, we will strengthen the resilience of the supply chain. Meanwhile, Connect, said that by combining our scale, complementary footprints, and capabilities, we will generate sustainable efficiencies and greater innovation for our customers. At the same time, we will simplify engagement for our partners, reducing administrative burden and duplication in an increasingly complex environment.