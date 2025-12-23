Vogo: 275,266 Shares Tendered During the Reopening of Abeo's Offer

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/23/2025 at 08:29 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Euronext has informed the AMF that during the reopening period of the mixed public offer for Vogo shares, Abeo acquired 275,266 Vogo shares by delivering 3 new Abeo shares to be issued and €16.40 for every 16 shares tendered.



Thus, at the definitive closing of the offer, the initiator, acting in concert with Jalénia, holds 5,574,287 Vogo shares, representing 90.84% of the share capital and at least 90.59% of the voting rights of the company specializing in audiovisual solutions for sports venues (excluding Vogo's treasury shares).



As a reminder, the offer was reopened from December 4 to December 17 inclusive, following an initial period from October 27 to November 28 inclusive, at the end of which Abeo, together with Jalénia, held 86.43% of Vogo's share capital and at least 79.85% of the voting rights.