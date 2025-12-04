Euronext has informed the AMF that, during the period of the mixed public offer for Vogo shares, which ran from October 27 to November 28 inclusive, Abeo acquired 3,925,323 shares.

As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator directly holds 5,295,521 shares and, acting in concert with Jalénia, 5,299,021 shares, representing 86.43% of Vogo's share capital and at least 79.85% of voting rights (excluding treasury shares).

The minimum required holding condition at the end of the offer having been met, the offer has had a positive outcome. Settlement and delivery of the offer will take place according to the schedule communicated by Euronext Paris.

The mixed public offer will therefore be reopened from December 4 to 17 inclusive, under the same financial terms as the initial offer, namely the exchange ratio of 3 Abeo shares and EUR16.40 in cash for every 16 Vogo shares tendered.