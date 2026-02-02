Volatility lurking: macroeconomic uncertainty, decisive results
Published on 02/02/2026 at 10:50 am EST - Modified on 02/02/2026 at 10:51 am EST
|12:19pm
|Russia says foreign forces in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets'
|RE
|12:15pm
|Morocco evacuates 50,000 as flooding threatens city after weeks of heavy rain
|RE
|12:13pm
|Moscow says if original "Anchorage formula" is kept, a solution to Ukraine crisis can be found - Tass
|RE
|12:10pm
|W.Africa Crude- Differentials steady, tenders in focus
|RE
|12:07pm
|US, India agree on trade deal, lower tariffs, Trump says
|RE
|12:04pm
|Deployment of foreign military forces and military infrastructure in Ukraine will be considered by Russia as foreign intervention - Tass cites Russian formin
|RE
|12:04pm
|Top alert-Trump: Effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between United States and India
|RE
|12:04pm
|Trump: PM also committed to "buy American" in addition to over $500 bln dollars of U.S. energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and other products
|RE
|12:01pm
|Trump: India will likewise move forward to reduce their tariffs and non tariff barriers against United States, to zero
|RE
|12:01pm
|Trump: United States will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%
|RE
|12:00pm
|Trump: Effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between United States and India
|RE
|12:00pm
|Trump: He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from United States and, potentially, Venezuela
|RE
|12:00pm
|Trump: Spoke about many things, including trade, and ending war with Russia and Ukraine
|RE
|12:00pm
|Trump: Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning
|RE
|11:58am
|Nigeria police says 80 abducted congregants return home, Christian group disputes claim
|RE
February begins in stockmarket chaos
The bland, steady strategy of staying exposed to artificial intelligence companies while quietly accumulating precious metals as a hedge blew up on Friday, with a spectacular collapse in gold and silver. Investors have been unnerved by this sharp return of volatility. At the same time, domestic political tensions remain high in the United States, while corporate earnings are coming in thick and fast.
