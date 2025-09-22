Volkswagen Group shares posted the biggest decline on the DAX on Monday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after lowering its operating margin forecast for 2025 due to the costly change in strategy decided by its luxury car subsidiary Porsche.



At 10:30 a.m., the German automotive giant's stock was down 4.9%, while Porsche shares were down 4.1%, two falls that weighed heavily on the DAX, which lost 0.5% at the same time. The European automotive sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts, fell 2.4% in the wake of this news.



Following Porsche's warning on Friday evening, the third issued this year, VW immediately warned that it now expects to achieve an operating margin of 2% to 3% this year, whereas the group had previously forecast an annual margin of 4% to 5%, with net cash flow expected to be around zero in its automotive activities in 2025, compared with a previous estimate of between €1bn and €3bn.



Volkswagen also announced that it would record a non-cash impairment provision of €3bn on Porsche, an amount to which will be added an impact of €3.1bn on its annual operating profit, representing a total negative effect of €5.1bn on its accounts.



The group attributed its new targets to the consequences of the strategic reorientation formalized by Porsche, which has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of several electric vehicles, including its new Cayenne SUVs.



This latest reversal at Porsche once again seriously undermines the credibility of Volkswagen's forecasts, according to analysts at Oddo BHF, who believe it is difficult to be convinced by the case, even with a reduced risk profile following this new warning, which does not prevent them from remaining cautious about the stock.



UBS is concerned, in the medium term, about VW's "chronically weak" cash flow, which will be further penalized by Porsche's expected cash consumption in the coming years.



For their part, the teams at RBC are slightly less harsh on the German automotive group, pointing out that Porsche has promised that the announcements made on Friday evening will be the "final stage" of its strategic shift.