The Volkswagen Group reports that it delivered 6.60 million vehicles worldwide in the first nine months of 2025, up 1% compared to the same period last year (6.52 million vehicles).
The carmaker said that its growth in South America (+15%), Western Europe (+3%) and Central and Eastern Europe (+10%) more than offset the (expected) declines in China (-4%) and North America (-8%).
We are benefiting from the continued positive momentum generated by the large-scale product offensive with a total of 60 new models from our strong brands in 2025 and last year, it said.
Volkswagen delivered 717,500 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) worldwide by the end of September, up 42%, with strong increases in Europe (+78%) and the United States (+85%), but a drop in China (-43%), ahead of the launch of new models.
Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Group consists of two divisions: the Automotive Division and the Financial Services Division. The Automotive Division comprises the Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Power Engineering business areas. This division focuses on the development of vehicles, engines and vehicle software, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and motorcycles, as well as businesses for genuine parts, large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services Division focuses on dealer and customer financing, leasing, direct banking, and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. Its brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN.
