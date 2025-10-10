The Volkswagen Group reports that it delivered 6.60 million vehicles worldwide in the first nine months of 2025, up 1% compared to the same period last year (6.52 million vehicles).



The carmaker said that its growth in South America (+15%), Western Europe (+3%) and Central and Eastern Europe (+10%) more than offset the (expected) declines in China (-4%) and North America (-8%).



We are benefiting from the continued positive momentum generated by the large-scale product offensive with a total of 60 new models from our strong brands in 2025 and last year, it said.



Volkswagen delivered 717,500 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) worldwide by the end of September, up 42%, with strong increases in Europe (+78%) and the United States (+85%), but a drop in China (-43%), ahead of the launch of new models.