Volkswagen announces the delivery of its 1.5 millionth fully electric vehicle from the ID. range, an ID.7 Tourer Pro produced in Emden for a customer in Vechta.



The handover took place in the presence of Lower Saxony's Minister President Olaf Lies, as well as Martin Sander and Kai Grünitz, members of the Board of Management.



Martin Sander emphasized that this milestone confirms Volkswagen's pioneering role in electric mobility and called for political incentives to stimulate demand.



Since 2020, the ID. range has expanded to include the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID. Buzz, ID.7, and ID.7 Tourer models. Volkswagen plans to expand its offering with the ID. 2all in 2026 and the ID. EVERY1 in 2027, aiming to make electric mobility more accessible.



















