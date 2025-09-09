At IAA Mobility 2025, one of the largest international trade shows dedicated to mobility and the automotive industry, Volkswagen unveiled several world firsts in batteries and energy. In particular, the group presented its first test vehicle equipped with a solid-state battery, developed with QuantumScape and Ducati, marking a step towards future production.



Volkswagen said that it is pressing ahead with technological progress, strengthening Europe as an industrial location, adding that the solid-state battery has the potential to be a game changer.



Meanwhile, PowerCo (a VW subsidiary) unveiled the Unified Cell and Cell-to-Pack technology, which will be integrated into Volkswagen, Skoda, and CUPRA electric city cars from 2026. Produced in Salzgitter and then in Spain and Canada, this cell promises a range of up to 450 km and charging times of less than 25 minutes.



Finally, Elli, another subsidiary of the group, is building a 20 MW/40 MWh energy storage system in Salzgitter, which will be connected to the grid in December 2025. Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli, says that this project makes a decisive contribution to the energy transition and security of supply in Europe.



















