On Wednesday, Volkswagen unveiled the second generation of its T-Roc, a compact SUV that has established itself as one of the brand's best-selling models since its launch in 2017.



The new model features a completely redesigned interior, including a redesigned cockpit, an infotainment screen measuring up to 33 centimeters, ambient backlighting to create a lounge-like atmosphere, and a 14-way power-adjustable seat with massage function.



In addition to increased interior space, the trunk volume has been increased by 30 liters to 475 liters when loaded up to the height of the rear seatbacks.



The second-generation T-Roc also incorporates new assistance systems and technologies borrowed from higher segments, such as Travel Assist and Drive Experience Control.



Orders will open in Germany tomorrow for a commercial launch scheduled for November, starting at €30,845.



Launched in 2017 and restyled in 2022, the T-Roc quickly established itself on the European market. In 2023, around 292,000 customers chose this compact SUV produced at the Palmela plant near Lisbon. To date, more than two million units have been sold, making the T-Roc Volkswagen's most popular SUV after the Tiguan.



The new generation is based on the advanced modular transverse platform 'MQB evo', already used by the latest Tiguan (early 2024) and which will also equip the Tayron expected in 2025.