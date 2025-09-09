The Volkswagen Group announced on Tuesday at the IAA Mobility 2025 motor show in Munich that it plans to invest up to €1bn in artificial intelligence (AI) projects by 2030, while specifying that this budget would be part of its existing investment plan.



The German manufacturer says it plans to focus its efforts on the development of AI-assisted vehicles, industrial applications, and the development of high-performance IT infrastructure.



VW says it already uses AI across all its core businesses, with more than 1,200 AI-powered applications currently deployed within the group, not counting the several hundred others that are under development or ready to be installed soon.



By 2035, the Wolfsburg-based group estimates that the systematic and large-scale use of AI could enable it to generate efficiency gains and savings of up to €4bn.



In the field of vehicle development, Volkswagen says it is already collaborating with French enterprise software designer Dassault Systèmes, with whom it has established an AI-powered architecture for all engineers across its brands and regions to assist them with virtualization testing and component simulations.