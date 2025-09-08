Volkswagen has announced the launch in 2026 of its 'family of electric city cars', comprising four models: the Volkswagen ID. Polo (with the sporty ID. Polo GTI version), the compact SUV ID. CROSS Concept, as well as the CUPRA Raval and Skoda Epiq.



All vehicles are based on the MEB+ electric platform and incorporate the group's new unified battery cell for the first time. They will offer up to 450 km of range and high-end technologies from higher segments, such as advanced driver assistance and fast charging as standard.



The manufacturer is aiming for a medium-term market share of around 20% in the European small electric car segment, representing several hundred thousand units per year.



Group CEO Oliver Blume, says that this range embodies "accessibility and progress" and is a key step in the electric mobility strategy.



















