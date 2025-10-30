For Q3 2025, Volkswagen posted a net loss of €1.1bn, down 31% from the profit of €1.6bn in Q3 2024.



Operating profit fell to -€1.3 billion (better than the expected loss of €1.65bn), compared with a profit of €2.8bn a year earlier. The manufacturer cites the impact of exceptional charges related to tariff increases in the United States, goodwill impairment, and the revision of Porsche's product strategy. Nevertheless, the operating margin came in at -1.6%, compared with an anticipated -2.1%, AlphaValue points out.



"The increase in customs duties and the resulting negative effects on volumes are weighing on us to the tune of €5 billion over the year as a whole," said Arno Antlitz, CFO & COO of the group.



Quarterly revenue rose 2.3% to €80.3bn, supported by sales volumes up 4.5% to 2.22 million vehicles.



Free cash flow for the automotive division amounted to €3.1bn (consensus: €1.14bn), driven by efficient inventory management and lower investments (€5.4bn, down 16% year-on-year).



Volkswagen confirms an operating margin of between 2% and 3% for the year, with stable sales and automotive free cash flow close to break-even.



"EPS stands at -€0.96, above the consensus of -€2.10," points out Adrien Brasey, who is responsible for the file at AlphaValue. He adds that adjustments related to Porsche's profit warning and the postponement of the EV platform were €400m, lower than expected, at €4.7bn compared to €5.1bn forecast, resulting in a slight outperformance. The broker anticipates "a positive market reaction."



However, the stock fell nearly 1% in Frankfurt after the announcement.