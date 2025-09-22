UBS maintains its neutral rating on the Volkswagen stock, along with its target price of €100 following Porsche's profit warning.



The analyst highlights the warning on Porsche and several other negative effects, but no change in the underlying business of its other brands.



Porsche has decided to adjust its forecasts for FY 2025. The group now expects revenue of between €37bn and €38bn (previous forecast: €37bn to €38bn) and slightly positive sales profitability of up to 2% (previous forecast: 5% to 7%).



Porsche has also revised its net automotive cash flow margin to between 3% and 5% (previous forecast: 3% to 5%) and its automotive EBITDA margin to between 10.5% and 12.5% (vs. previous forecast range of 14.5% to 16.5%).