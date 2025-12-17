Voltalia begins construction of a power plant project in French Guiana

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 01:27 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Voltalia has announced that it has begun site preparation work for its hybrid power plant with a photovoltaic capacity of 43 megawatts and an installed battery capacity of 135 megawatt hours in Sainte-Anne, French Guiana.



This hybrid power plant will generate approximately 50 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of 50,000 inhabitants in French Guiana, and will avoid the emission of 45,300 tons of CO2 per year.



Strategically located for connection to the grid, it will help secure the electricity supply for western French Guiana, particularly the rapidly growing urban area of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni.



The renewable energy group says that site preparation work began at the end of July. Construction will continue for approximately three years, with commissioning scheduled for 2028.