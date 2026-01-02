Voltalia Begins Construction of Major Complex in Uzbekistan
Voltalia has announced the start of construction on the strategic Artemisya complex, featuring storage (100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours) and wind (100 megawatts) facilities in Uzbekistan. This marks the first complex of its kind in Central Asia, combining solar, wind, and storage technologies.
In March 2025, the French renewable electricity producer signed a power purchase agreement with the Uzbek government for the energy to be generated by this hybrid complex, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.
The agreement provides for the supply of electricity over a period of 25 years for solar and wind, and 15 years for storage: 126 megawatts of solar, 300 megawatts of wind, and 100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours of battery storage.
The first phase includes construction of the 100 megawatt / 200 megawatt-hour storage facility, as well as the initial 100 megawatt wind segment, launched following the signing of investment agreements on December 5.
Located in the Bukhara region, Artemisya will help improve the flexibility and reliability of Uzbekistan's electricity system, support national renewable capacity goals, and significantly reduce CO2 emissions.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Voltalia SA specializes in producing electricity from renewable energy. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- provision of services (53.9%): development of energy projects, construction of power plants, operation and maintenance of energy assets (Helexia), etc. In addition, the group manufactures and distributes equipment for solar power plants;
- electricity generation (46.1%): from wind, solar, hydro and biomass (4,706 GWh produced in 2024).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.9%), Ireland (12.4%), Portugal (9%), Europe (16.7%), Brazil (36%) and other (4%).
