Voltalia announces that its Clifton solar power plant is now operational, with an operating capacity of 45 megawatts, located in Dorset, near Yeovil.



The Clifton solar power plant has an installed capacity of 45 megawatts. It will generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of more than 10,600 households and avoid the emission of 11,600 tons of CO₂ each year.



With these new projects, Voltalia is strengthening its presence in the United Kingdom, where the company now operates four solar and storage power plants, representing a total operating capacity of 134 megawatts.



In addition, 79 megawatts are currently under construction.



This project reflects our commitment to the UK market and our contribution to the national goal of producing 95% low-carbon electricity by 2030, it said.