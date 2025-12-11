Voltalia has won 68 megawatts for solar projects in Italy

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/11/2025 at 12:30 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Voltalia announces that it has won 68 megawatts for solar projects in Italy in the FERX tender.



Voltalia Italy has a solar and storage pipeline of more than 500 megawatts and is taking a new step forward with four projects selected in the FERX tariff tender.



The company has over 100 megawatts authorized, of which 68 megawatts now benefit from a 20-year indexed tariff, guaranteeing stable revenues for the coming years.



These future solar power plants will produce an amount of energy equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 110,499 inhabitants and will avoid the emission of 58,750 tons of CO₂ per year.



"By winning 68 megawatts in the FERX tender in Italy, Voltalia demonstrates its ability to develop and deliver efficient and sustainable renewable energy projects, while fostering strong relationships with local communities."