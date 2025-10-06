Invest Securities maintains a 'buy' rating on Voltalia with a target price raised from €10.6 to €11.2, returning 'with a refined model and a reinforced positive opinion' after adjusting its 2025-30 expectations following the group's presentation of the SPRING plan.



According to the analyst, the stock market reaction on September 4 (-9%) should not obscure the fundamental work driven by R. Klein, and the SPRING measures, rooted in reality, pave the way for financial self-sufficiency, profitable growth, and returns to shareholders.



If the market places its trust in the new CEO, it seems that the last obstacle to the stock's revaluation is the publication of financial results in line with guidance. The coming months will be decisive, he continues.