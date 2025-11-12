Voltalia has announced the start of production at its 126-megawatt solar power plant located in Sarimay, in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan.

This 180-hectare project features more than 180,000 bifacial solar panels, over 350 inverters, and a three-kilometer transmission line.

Once fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 252 gigawatt-hours per year--enough to supply 60,000 residents--and is expected to prevent more than 140,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

At the peak of construction, around 776 people were employed on site, 85% of whom were local workers.