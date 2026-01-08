Voltalia reports that by the end of 2025, it will have a total capacity of 3,554 megawatts, including 2,913 megawatts in operation, thus reaching the target of approximately 3.6 gigawatts in operation and under construction that it had set for the past year.
"This performance confirms the strength of our growth strategy, despite annual production being impacted by curtailment constraints, which will be largely offset over the next two years," commented CEO Robert Klein.
In 2025, the renewable energy group commissioned 408 megawatts, mainly in Africa and other regions worldwide, and launched construction on 305 megawatts, bringing the total under construction to 641 megawatts.
However, the company specifies that its production is below forecasts due to curtailment, with the curtailment rate observed exceeding expectations (21% compared to the 10% anticipated over the first nine months).
In terms of financial targets, Voltalia reaffirms its objective of achieving EBITDA between €200 and €220 million in 2025, with a group share net loss in the second half that is higher than in the first half of 2025.
Voltalia SA specializes in producing electricity from renewable energy. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- provision of services (53.9%): development of energy projects, construction of power plants, operation and maintenance of energy assets (Helexia), etc. In addition, the group manufactures and distributes equipment for solar power plants;
- electricity generation (46.1%): from wind, solar, hydro and biomass (4,706 GWh produced in 2024).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.9%), Ireland (12.4%), Portugal (9%), Europe (16.7%), Brazil (36%) and other (4%).
