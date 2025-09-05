Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Voltalia shares, reducing its target price for them from €9 to €7, in the wake of massive EPS revisions (-90.7% for 2026 and -55.3% for 2027) following the presentation of interim results and the Spring transformation plan.



The broker notes that H1 2025 performance was well below expectations in terms of published net attributable income, and that the 2025 EBITDA guidance was lower than its initial expectations and those of the consensus.



The delivery of the Spring plan is good news, but its translation into valuation terms is leading to a crushing of growth and a downward revision of the 2027 targets compared to the previous 2023-2027 plan announced in October 2022, the analyst warns.



However, he believes that the parameters put forward (reduction in the number of countries, asset arbitrage, focus on three technologies, self-financed investments, etc.) are a necessary step in order to trigger an improvement in performance from 2027 onwards.