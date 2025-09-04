Voltalia has posted a net attributable loss of €39.7m for H1 2025, more than double the €15.7m H1 loss a year ago, due to fewer project disposals than in 2024, non-recurring items related to the discontinuation of the equipment supply business, and costs associated with the SPRING plan.



The renewable energy group's EBITDA fell by 4% to €78.3m (+3% at constant exchange rates), despite an 8% increase in revenue to €257m, driven by a 50% jump in services for third-party customers, which offset the one-off decline in energy sales.



However, energy sales benefited from the full effect of the power plants commissioned in 2024, partially offsetting the price effect resulting from the end of short-term contracts concluded at high prices (first production effects), as well as a less favorable EUR/BRL exchange rate.



Voltalia confirms its 2025 production and capacity targets and expects EBITDA of between €200m and €220m (compared to €215m in 2024), still impacted by the production cap imposed by the Brazilian grid operator and the EUR/BRL exchange rate.