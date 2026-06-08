Voltalia secures 322 megawatts of grid connection capacity in Brazil
The renewable energy producer and provider has announced the signing of a Transmission System Use Contract (CUST) with Brazil's National Electric System Operator (ONS), securing 322 megawatts of connection capacity at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex in the State of Ceará.
This agreement marks a key milestone in Voltalia's strategy to position itself as a preferred partner for energy-intensive digital infrastructure projects, particularly within the rapidly expanding data center sector.
Voltalia is currently in advanced discussions with several data center operators. The group plans to develop dedicated renewable energy projects, primarily wind-based, to meet the growing demand for reliable and carbon-free electricity.
Located at the heart of a major industrial and logistical hub, the Pecém complex offers a unique combination of land availability, robust infrastructure, and grid access, making it a strategic location for large-scale digital projects.
Voltalia specializes in producing electricity from renewable energy. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- electricity generation (53.7%): from wind, solar, hydro and biomass (4,910 GWh produced in 2025);
- provision of services (46.3%): development of energy projects, construction of power plants, operation and maintenance of energy assets (Helexia), etc. In addition, the group manufactures and distributes equipment for solar power plants.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.4%), Ireland (25.9%), Portugal (7.4%), Europe (16.3%), Brazil (28.6%) and other (4.4%).
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