Voltalia shares lost nearly 4% after announcing revenue of €421.6m for the first nine months of 2025, up 16% (+19% at constant exchange rates), driven by growth in services for third-party customers (+87%).



Q3 revenue increased by 31% to €164.7m (+33% at constant exchange rates), driven by a 2.8-fold increase in services for third-party customers, which more than offset the 13% decline in energy sales.



"At the same time, our SPRING transformation plan is now entering its operational execution phase, with the aim of strengthening the agility and performance of the organization," said CEO Robert Klein.



Voltalia confirms its targets for 2025, including EBITDA of between €200m and €220m (€190m to €210m generated by energy sales), and anticipates a higher net loss for the group in H2 than in H1.