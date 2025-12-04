Voltalia would like to build data centers in Brazil.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/04/2025 at 09:14 am EST

Voltalia is looking to build data centers in Brazil, according to Bloomberg.



Voltalia's management has reportedly met with American technology groups such as Alphabet and Meta, as well as other financial partners such as ByteDance and Brookfield, to explore investments in these projects, according to the news agency.





The total capacity could eventually reach 1GW (as a reminder, Voltalia has 3.3GW of capacity in operation and under construction, according to Invest Securities).



Voltalia is also reportedly waiting to obtain tax exemptions before finalizing its partnerships for these developments.



"While the complete construction of data centers would be a first for Voltalia and would involve setting up partnerships, this type of project appears consistent with the group's EPC capabilities in wind, solar, and storage infrastructure," adds the analysis firm.



"Securing energy supply at a fixed price is indeed a key factor for the data center sector, which is particularly energy-intensive," Invest Securities concludes.