Graines Voltz, a distributor of seeds and young flower and vegetable plants, announced last night that it anticipates a decrease in its gross margin for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, which ends in late September. The news triggered a sharp drop in its share price on Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., shares of the Colmar-based group had fallen by more than 5.7%, marking one of the steepest declines on the Paris market and pushing the stock toward its yearly lows.

The plant specialist reported consolidated revenue of EUR137.9 million for its 2024/2025 fiscal year, compared to EUR134.4 million for the previous year, representing growth of 2.6%.

However, excluding the impact of adjustments related to the closing of accounts, revenue growth is limited to 1.4% on a like-for-like basis.

In a press release, CEO Hugo Bony highlighted the solid performance of the business, attributing it to the company's strong commercial positioning.

Despite this positive momentum, Voltz stated that it expects its consolidated gross margin rate for the 2024/2025 fiscal year to decline compared to the previous year.

According to Hugo Bony, the margin squeeze is the result of an active competitive environment that has not allowed the company to fully offset rising costs. Additionally, ongoing efforts to streamline operations are, once again this year, expected to have a negative impact on the company's financial results.

Given that the current first quarter, ending in December, accounts for less than 10% of annual activity and that the economic environment remains challenging--especially in the domestic market--Voltz explained that it remains cautious with its forecasts and does not wish to provide a revenue target for the coming year.

The results for the 2024/2025 fiscal year will be released on January 29.