Volvo Cars has announced that it has received authorization from US authorities to continue selling vehicles in the United States featuring connected car technologies developed in China. The Swedish automaker, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, stated that this waiver followed discussions with the US Department of Commerce regarding governance, technology and data security.

This decision comes as the United States has tightened restrictions on Chinese automotive software and components. In January 2025, the Biden administration finalized rules aimed at strictly limiting the presence of Chinese connected vehicle technologies in the US market. These measures notably include a ban on most software developed or maintained in China starting with the 2027 model year, while some US lawmakers are pushing for even more stringent restrictions.



With this specific authorization, Volvo believes that it can pursue its growth ambitions in the US. The group plans to increase production on US soil, notably with the scheduled launch of the XC60 SUV in South Carolina, from late 2026. Volvo Cars had already announced the development of a new hybrid model specifically designed for the US market. The manufacturer, which currently imports the majority of its vehicles from Europe, ceased imports from China following the imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made cars.