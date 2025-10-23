Volvo Cars reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday that were well above market expectations, despite a slowdown in sales, and the prospect of a return to growth in its business sent the stock up nearly 40% on Thursday morning on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



The Swedish carmaker reported operating profit excluding joint ventures of SEK 6.3bn for the past quarter, up from SEK 5.7bn a year earlier, while analysts had forecast an average profit of SEK 2.5bn.



However, the company, which is majority-owned by Chinese giant Geely, saw its quarterly revenue fall to SEK 86.4bn, compared with SEK 92.8bn in the same period in 2024.



However, this figure is well above the consensus estimate of SEK 82bn.



"The third quarter clearly turned out better than expected," UBS analysts said this morning. "But this strong performance seems to be largely due to currency effects, increased production, and the sale of licenses," the broker added.



"Based on the published data, however, this means that the consensus could now be for a small operating profit this year, instead of the operating loss of

SEK 1.5bn anticipated until now," UBS points out.



Hakan Samuelsson, the group's CEO, acknowledges that the cost-cutting measures taken by the company have helped to offset the current market difficulties.



He nevertheless points out that the luxury car manufacturer managed to return to slight sales growth in September, a trend he hopes will strengthen with the launch, scheduled for January, of the new EX60 electric SUV in a segment considered to be particularly promising.



Following these comments, Volvo Cars shares rose more than 39% on the Nasdaq Stockholm today, returning to their highest levels since the summer of 2024.