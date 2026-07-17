'This improvement was delivered despite headwinds tied to the net cost impact of US tariffs, as well as higher freight expenses and raw materials costs,' the Swedish automaker said.
Volvo said these factors were more than offset by strong momentum in its services business, a favorable mix across brands and markets, and lower net research and development spending.
Revenue rose 3% to 126.3 bn SEK, with organic growth of 7%, driven by both vehicle sales (6%) and services (7%), 'reflecting the quality of the product offering and consistently high utilization of customers' fleets across most markets,' the group said.
Looking ahead, Volvo Cars said it remains 'vigilant and responsive to geopolitical developments, shifts in trade policy, and the pace of the transition to zero-emission transport,' while gradually offsetting cost increases tied to inflationary pressures.
'Our flexible business model, solid order book, rigorous cost management, and the expansion of our services activities strengthen our ability to navigate this environment,' the Scandinavian group added.
AB Volvo is the leading European truck maker and No. 3 worldwide. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sales of trucks (66.2%): 202,911 vehicles sold in 2025 (names Volvo, Renault, Eicher and Mack);
- sales of construction equipment (16.7%): excavators, loaders, backhoes, hydraulic shovels, graders, dump trucks, etc.;
- financial services (5.4%);
- bus and chassis sales (5.1%): world's No. 2 largest manufacturer;
- sales of parts, control systems, and marine and industrial motors (4.2%): for commerce and cruise ships and for industrial applications (irrigation units, lifting trucks, electrical generators, etc.);
- other (2.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (43.1%), North America (29.3%), Asia (11.5%), South America (9.7%), and Africa & Oceania (6.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.