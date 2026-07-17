Volvo improves its operating margin in the second quarter

Volvo reported EPS of 5.10 SEK for Q2 2026, up from 3.64 SEK a year earlier, along with adjusted operating profit of 14.78 bn SEK, translating into a margin up 0.7 percentage points to 11.7%.

'This improvement was delivered despite headwinds tied to the net cost impact of US tariffs, as well as higher freight expenses and raw materials costs,' the Swedish automaker said.



Volvo said these factors were more than offset by strong momentum in its services business, a favorable mix across brands and markets, and lower net research and development spending.



Revenue rose 3% to 126.3 bn SEK, with organic growth of 7%, driven by both vehicle sales (6%) and services (7%), 'reflecting the quality of the product offering and consistently high utilization of customers' fleets across most markets,' the group said.



Looking ahead, Volvo Cars said it remains 'vigilant and responsive to geopolitical developments, shifts in trade policy, and the pace of the transition to zero-emission transport,' while gradually offsetting cost increases tied to inflationary pressures.



'Our flexible business model, solid order book, rigorous cost management, and the expansion of our services activities strengthen our ability to navigate this environment,' the Scandinavian group added.