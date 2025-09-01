Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has sold its stake in the Chinese company SDLG (Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co).
The sale was made to a fund majority-owned by the Lingong Group (LGG) for SEK 8bn (RMB 6bn).
The transaction is expected to have a positive effect of approximately SEK 1bn on year-end operating profit.
"Volvo CE will now focus on targeted customer segments in China and improve its utilization of the Chinese supplier ecosystem," the group said.
Volvo: sells stake in SDLG
Published on 09/01/2025 at 10:00 am EDT
