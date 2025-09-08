Vopak reports that its 50% joint venture Vopak Terquimsa has sold its Barcelona terminal, mainly used for the storage of petroleum products, chemicals, and vegetable oils, to Tradebe Port Services.



This terminal is considered less attractive from a strategic point of view, with the Dutch group retaining a 50% stake in Vopak Terquimsa Tarragona, a terminal located in the industrial hub of Tarragona, Spain.



As a result of this sale, the tank storage asset operator will record an exceptional gain in Q" 2025. This sale has no significant impact on its outlook for the current year.