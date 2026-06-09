The company has participated since 2022 in the process led by the CDP, an international non-profit organization that manages an independent environmental disclosure system, helping organizations measure and report their environmental impact.
The Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate issues, analyzing key areas such as climate governance, emission reduction targets, Scope 3 emissions management, and supplier engagement strategies.
This recognition reflects Vusion's ongoing efforts to integrate climate considerations into its procurement and supply chain management practices, according to the group, which provides AI-driven digitalization solutions for physical commerce.
By mobilizing its suppliers, ensuring transparency regarding its emissions, and implementing collaborative decarbonization initiatives, the group asserts that it is contributing to the reduction of value chain emissions and accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon retail ecosystem.
Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.