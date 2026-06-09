Vusion recognized by CDP in its Supplier Engagement Assessment

Vusion has announced that it has been awarded an 'A' rating in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment, in recognition of its commitment to mobilizing its value chain on climate-related issues.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 03:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company has participated since 2022 in the process led by the CDP, an international non-profit organization that manages an independent environmental disclosure system, helping organizations measure and report their environmental impact.



The Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate issues, analyzing key areas such as climate governance, emission reduction targets, Scope 3 emissions management, and supplier engagement strategies.



This recognition reflects Vusion's ongoing efforts to integrate climate considerations into its procurement and supply chain management practices, according to the group, which provides AI-driven digitalization solutions for physical commerce.



By mobilizing its suppliers, ensuring transparency regarding its emissions, and implementing collaborative decarbonization initiatives, the group asserts that it is contributing to the reduction of value chain emissions and accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon retail ecosystem.