Vusion strengthens its presence in Turkey with retailer Gratis
The specialist in digitizing brick-and-mortar retail solutions (-1.02%) said Turkey's hygiene and beauty products chain Gratis has selected its platform to speed up the digital transformation of its store network.
The contract calls for the rollout of about 2 million electronic shelf labels across 300 stores throughout Turkey in an initial phase. The project, which will rely on Vusion's connected platform, is expected to be completed at the start of the second half of 2026.
With this solution, Gratis aims to improve its stores' operational efficiency by automating price updates and reducing the time teams spend on manual tasks. The rollout should also help the retailer become more responsive in an environment marked by frequent price changes and rising operating costs.
Vusion noted that this infrastructure could also serve as a foundation for future services, particularly in retail media, digital customer engagement, and connected in-store solutions.
Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION digital price tags improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.
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