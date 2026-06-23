Vusion strengthens its presence in Turkey with retailer Gratis

The specialist in digitizing brick-and-mortar retail solutions (-1.02%) said Turkey's hygiene and beauty products chain Gratis has selected its platform to speed up the digital transformation of its store network.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The contract calls for the rollout of about 2 million electronic shelf labels across 300 stores throughout Turkey in an initial phase. The project, which will rely on Vusion's connected platform, is expected to be completed at the start of the second half of 2026.



With this solution, Gratis aims to improve its stores' operational efficiency by automating price updates and reducing the time teams spend on manual tasks. The rollout should also help the retailer become more responsive in an environment marked by frequent price changes and rising operating costs.



Vusion noted that this infrastructure could also serve as a foundation for future services, particularly in retail media, digital customer engagement, and connected in-store solutions.