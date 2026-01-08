"Under its new identity, Vusion continues its longstanding commitment to positive commerce: leveraging technology to serve people, reducing waste, strengthening transparency, and enhancing the in-store experience for everyone," the company stated.

For over three decades, it has supported retailers on a large scale in their modernization efforts, deploying more than 600 million IoT devices across 60,000 stores and partnering with more than half of the world's top 100 retailers.