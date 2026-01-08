VusionGroup Changes Its Trade Name to "Vusion"
VusionGroup announces it is simplifying its brand name, adopting Vusion as the new company and brand name, while clarifying that, from a legal standpoint, the company's registered name remains unchanged.
Published on 01/08/2026 at 08:27 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
For over three decades, it has supported retailers on a large scale in their modernization efforts, deploying more than 600 million IoT devices across 60,000 stores and partnering with more than half of the world's top 100 retailers.