VusionGroup Changes Its Trade Name to "Vusion"

VusionGroup announces it is simplifying its brand name, adopting Vusion as the new company and brand name, while clarifying that, from a legal standpoint, the company's registered name remains unchanged.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 08:27 am EST

"Under its new identity, Vusion continues its longstanding commitment to positive commerce: leveraging technology to serve people, reducing waste, strengthening transparency, and enhancing the in-store experience for everyone," the company stated.



For over three decades, it has supported retailers on a large scale in their modernization efforts, deploying more than 600 million IoT devices across 60,000 stores and partnering with more than half of the world's top 100 retailers.